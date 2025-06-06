New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi government plans to roll out 100 electric inter-state buses under DTC on 17 routes, including the ones that connect to important religious and pilgrimage destinations, according to an official statement.

Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired a high-level meeting of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board to review key initiatives aimed at transforming public transport in the capital, the statement read.

During the meeting, the board informed the minister about its plan to roll out 100 Type-3 electric inter-state buses under DTC. These zero-emission buses will strengthen Delhi's connectivity with neighbouring states and will run across 17 identified routes, including several that connect to important religious and pilgrimage destinations, it added.

The initiative is part of the government's "Viksit Sankalp Patra" vision, aligning with the broader goals of Green Delhi, Clean Delhi. These e-buses will be operated by existing DTC drivers, ensuring continuity and efficient utilisation of workforce resources, the statement said.

Speaking at the meeting, Singh said, "These electric inter-state buses mark a major step in our sustainable mobility agenda. They will not only improve access to neighbouring areas and pilgrimage hubs but also reduce pollution levels in Delhi. Simultaneously, tapping into advertisement revenue will make DTC more financially resilient."

The board also presented a plan to enhance DTC's non-fare revenue through advertisements on buses. While the corporation plans to earn Rs 5 crore annually from ads, efforts are underway to bring more buses under ad coverage, aiming to multiply advertising revenue significantly.

