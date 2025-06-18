New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday directed officials to identify suitable spaces within government hospitals for the immediate establishment of critical care blocks, along with addressing other key issues related to the healthcare system.

The minister chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department and announced key reforms aimed at strengthening the public healthcare infrastructure across the national capital, according to an official statement.

He said that under the central government's PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), officials have been directed to identify suitable spaces within government hospitals for the immediate establishment of critical care blocks.

These blocks are intended to enhance emergency preparedness and improve access to advanced life-saving care, Singh said, adding, "To ensure patients are not forced to move between hospitals, the installation of dialysis machines must be expedited. We are working to increase the number of machines to over 300."

In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the minister also stressed the importance of maintaining an uninterrupted supply of essential medicines. "No government hospital in Delhi should face a medicine shortage. Emergency procurement must be prioritised and completed within the stipulated timeframe," he added.

The Health Minister further directed all government hospitals to complete registration under the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) without delay, in accordance with prescribed protocols.

He also said there are also plans to set up model health labs in Delhi, which will provide a wide range of essential diagnostic tests for the public.

Highlighting the need for mental healthcare, Singh announced that brain health clinics, on the lines of the existing one at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, will be established in all districts.

"The Brain Health Clinic at Dwarka has received a good public response. We aim to replicate this model to ensure timely treatment for mental health issues across the city," he said.

