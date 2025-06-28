New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death following a scuffle over his scooter brushing past one of the accused in the Geeta Colony area here leading to the arrest of three persons, an official said on Saturday.

Yash, a resident of Rani Garden, was declared dead at a hospital in Laxmi Nagar around 9.41 pm on Friday, police said, adding those arrested have been identified as Rihan, Md Amaan and Lucky.

The victim was on his way home on a scooter when the two-wheeler allegedly brushed past Rihan which sparked off a heated argument. Rihan's two associates -- Amaan and Lucky -- got involved in it, they said.

"The three accused chased Yash towards the Geeta Colony Pusta flyover. During the chase, Amaan reportedly stabbed Yash in the lower back," a senior police officer said.

Locals rushed Yash to the hospital but he died, the officer added.

A murder case has been registered and an investigation was underway, police said.

