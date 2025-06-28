Mumbai, June 28: As June draws to a close, many are wondering whether Saturday, June 28, is a bank holiday. With the general perception that Saturdays are usually a bank holiday, especially towards the end of the month, there is growing confusion about whether June 28, which falls on the fourth Saturday, will be a bank holiday or not. The question, Is June 28 a bank holiday, gains urgency not just for customers, but also for businesses that rely on banking services for month-end payroll processing, statutory compliance, and other financial tasks.

Adding to the confusion, banks typically experience a surge in footfall during the last week of every month. Customers, particularly the elderly who prefer traditional banking, flock to branches for passbook updates, account statements, and other services. So, is your local bank branch open this Saturday? Is it a bank holiday on June 28? Scroll down to know. Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

Is June 28 a Bank Holiday?

The answer is yes, banks will not be open as they will be observing a bank holiday on Saturday, June 28. This is because June 28 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which, by regulation, is a mandated bank holiday for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India.

This practice stems from a Central Government notification published on August 20, 2015, in The Gazette of India, declaring every second and fourth Saturday as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The RBI implemented this rule on September 1, 2015. Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

Even as banks remain closed, citizens can use digital banking services, including online banking, UPI, and ATMs, as they remain available 24/7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).