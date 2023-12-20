New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being involved in an extortion bid against a businessman in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, said police on Wednesday.

Narender Yadav, a resident of Noida, was arrested by a team of Special Staff of North district police on Tuesday.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

A case of attempted extortion was reported on December 8 after two juveniles opened fire at the house of a businessman and threw a note demanding Rs 50 lakh, police said.

According to police, the businessman had also got a WhatsApp message from an international number with the same demand.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The extortion bid was made at the behest of jailed gangsters Deepak alias Boxer and Sunny Kakran, police said.

During the investigation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch managed to nab two juveniles, however the caller remained at large.

"The message was sent by Yadav from his mobile using a UAE SIM," a police officer said.

Yadav during questioning revealed that he provided jobs to Indian Workers in Dubai, where through one of his contacts, he procured a UAE number and started hunting for job aspirants using that number to gain their trust while sitting in India.

Yadav had come in contact with some associates of gangsters, who asked him to send the extortion message, the officer said.

He was previously involved in a case of cheating, the person said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)