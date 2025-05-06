New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) To address waterlogging issues across the city, the Public Works Department (PWD) has ordered its officials to identify low-lying areas and waterlogging spots in consultation with local MLAs.

According to the order made public on Tuesday, the department has directed its divisions to take the required corrective measures by May end and submit an action-taken report to the PWD secretary.

These spots, if identified, will be in addition to the ones that have already been identified by the traffic police and other authorities in the past.

"During high-level meetings convened under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it was observed that waterlogging situations have arisen in the past at some other locations and low-lying areas also, which are not included in the list of waterlogging locations observed during the past two years as conveyed by the Delhi Traffic Police," reads the order.

According to the PWD officials, 308 waterlogging points were identified in Delhi in 2023. In 2025, based on data shared by the traffic police, 445 waterlogging points were identified in the capital. Of these, 335 points fall under the PWD's jurisdiction.

"It is, therefore, directed that all the divisions of PWD should identify such additional waterlogging locations and low-lying areas not included in the aforesaid lists in consultation with the local public representative concerned, and necessary action for prevention of waterlogging at said locations be taken," the order reads further.

In a meeting held last month, CM Gupta emphasised that waterlogging will no longer be accepted as a norm, and action will be taken if lapses are found in preparation for monsoon-related works.

