New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, on Friday morning, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds during the day.

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Humidity was recorded at 47 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 201 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)