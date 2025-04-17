Mumbai, April 17: The Bodoland Lottery Department is set to release the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad) on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The lucky draw will be conducted in three rounds at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM IST, providing participants with multiple chances to win exciting cash prizes. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this state-authorised lottery has become a daily hope for thousands across Assam. Click here to view the Bodoland Lottery Result, including the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers from Thursday’s lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery Result will be made available in PDF format on the official website, bodolotteries.com, where participants can easily download the complete winners' list along with corresponding ticket numbers. Apart from the Bodoland draws, the Assam lottery scene includes other well-known lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Kumaran, Rosa, Singam, Vishnu, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, all offering daily chances to win. Whether you're a regular participant or a first-time hopeful, keep an eye out for the official announcement to check if luck is on your side this Thursday. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Results for the Bodoland Lottery are declared in three separate rounds at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, offering participants multiple opportunities to check their luck. These results are uploaded on the official website, bodolotteries.com, which remains the most reliable source for accurate ticket verification. Those eager to view the Assam State Lottery Sambad Result or Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Thursday, April 17, 2025, should head directly to the official website, bodolotteries.com, to access the most accurate and timely updates. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Although banned in several parts of India, lotteries are permitted under regulation in Assam and a few other states. The game is entirely luck-driven, and winnings are never assured. Players are strongly advised to participate with caution, avoid financial dependence on such draws, and steer clear of fraudulent messages or fake result sources. Always refer to the official platform for trustworthy updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).