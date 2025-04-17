Mumbai, April 17: From our dusty first-aid boxes to frantic WhatsApp DMs and memes during fever season, Dolo-650 is India’s go-to fix. Got a headache? Pop a Dolo. Fever rising? Dolo again. It’s the one tablet that unites desi households, doctors, aunties, and anxious friends alike. In fact, it’s consumed so widely that a U.S. doctor joked, “Indians take Dolo-650 like it’s Cadbury Gems.”

Dolo-650 is a paracetamol tablet commonly used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain. Manufactured by Micro Labs, it contains 650 mg of paracetamol, slightly more than the standard 500 mg dosage, making it a preferred choice for stronger relief. While effective, like any medicine, it should be taken in moderation and only when necessary. Medicine Manufactured by Same Company Being Sold at 2 Different Prices by Cipla and Torrent, Claims Doctor in LinkedIn Post; Raises Question on Price Disparity.

‘Indians Take Dolo-650 Like It’s Cadbury Gems’

Indians take Dolo 650 like it's cadbury gems — Palaniappan Manickam (@drpal_manickam) April 14, 2025

How Often Can You Safely Take Dolo-650 in a Day?

According to a report by Business Standard, iCliniq, an online health platform, says that paracetamol is absolutely safe when taken as prescribed by a doctor. In India, self-medication is common, but experts strongly advise against relying solely on a pharmacist’s recommendation. Paracetamol is typically used to reduce fever and relieve mild to moderate pain, but it is not an anti-inflammatory drug. It is available in doses of 500 mg, 650 mg (as in Dolo-650), and even 1000 mg in injectable form. The medicine usually takes up to an hour to start working.

The ideal dosage depends on the strength prescribed. For example, if you're taking 500 mg tablets, you can take up to eight in a 24-hour period, with at least four hours between doses. For Dolo-650, the recommended adult dose is one tablet every four to six hours, ensuring the total daily intake does not exceed 4,000 mg. As per Business Standard, exceeding this limit can lead to serious liver damage, so maintaining proper intervals between doses is crucial for safety.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).