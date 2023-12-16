New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started a "demolition operation" to remove illegal structures on agricultural land in Jahangirpuri, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

On Friday, an MCD squad used heavy earthmoving machinery to demolish such structures in Ward Number-18 in Jahangirpuri under the Civil Lines Zone, it said.

Local authorities, including personnel from the Bhalaswa Dairy police station, oversaw the operation, the statement said.

It said that "a significant demolition operation was executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to combat the illegal colonisation of agricultural land in Ward No.18, Khasra No. 444, near Ram Rahim Chowk, Jahangirpuri".

The targeted area, measuring around 4,000 square yards, had unauthorised development by certain builders who had "undertaken the plotting of the land, erecting boundary walls, constructing rooms and laying plain cement concrete roads", the statement said.

