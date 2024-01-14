Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday stressed that the state government was determined to fulfil all promises made to the people and was already working towards achieving that within a month of the BJP coming to power.

Addressing a public meeting after visiting the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' camp in Bhilwara, he said people are attending the camps in large numbers and their enthusiasm was taking the form of a mass movement.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

The state government is determined to fulfill all the promises made to the people, the chief minister said, adding that within a month of the formation of the government, the process of implementing the promises has started.

"A provision has been made to make gas cylinders available at Rs 450 from January 1. Along with this, an SIT has been formed to take action against those who attack the hopes of the unemployed and their families," Sharma said.

Also Read | JSSC Recruitment 2024: Application for 4919 Constable Posts to Begin from January 15 at jssc.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

He said a task force has been formed to eradicate various types of mafia and gangsters that have emerged in the last few years.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra so that every citizen can avail the benefits of the country's progress. This is a nationwide campaign aimed at connecting every eligible citizen with public welfare schemes, he said.

Around three lakh people participated in the camps organized in Bhilwara district and about 1.80 lakh tests have been conducted in the health camps organized in the district. Also, about 35,000 Kisan Credit Cards have been issued in these camps, the chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)