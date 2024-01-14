Ranchi, January 14: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the commencement of the application process for the Constable Competitive Examination from tomorrow, January 15. The deadline for application submission is February 14, and candidates can apply online via the official website, jssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4919 vacancies. Candidates will have the opportunity to pay the registration fee until February 16, and they can edit their application forms from February 20 to February 22. APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

JSSC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100, but for applicants from Jharkhand belonging to Scheduled Tribes or Scheduled Castes, the fee is reduced to Rs 50. IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

JSSC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Eligibility criteria include a minimum age of 18 years. The maximum age varies: 25 years for the unreserved and economically weaker sections, 27 years for the extremely backward class and backward class, 28 years for female candidates of the unreserved, economically weaker section, and extremely backward classes, and 30 years for male and female candidates from Scheduled Tribes/Scheduled Castes.

JSSC Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Visit the official website jssc.gov.in starting January 15, 2024. Find the Constable recruitment link or JCCE 2023 notification. Log in with your existing credentials and fill in the application form with the required details. Upload necessary documents, pay the applicable fee online, and thoroughly review all details before submitting. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The selected candidates will get Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 under Pay Matrix 3 for the post of Police Constable.

