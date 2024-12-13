New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the GSI Geoscience Museum in Gwalior on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia, and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey will participate in the event, the mines ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 13, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Housed in the Victoria Market Building, the state-of-the-art museum is set to become a hub for geoscience education and public engagement, it said.

The museum represents an initiative by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to showcase the wonders of earth sciences, while promoting scientific temperament and knowledge-sharing among the public, it said.

Also Read | RRB JE Exam 2024 Admit Card Out at rrbapply.gov.in: Hall Ticket for 7,951 Junior Engineer Posts CBT 1 Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

The museum features two galleries designed to raise awareness about earth, atmospheric, and ocean sciences, as well as the evolution of life, as per the statement.

Developed in coordination with the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), the museum represents GSI's commitment to advancing geoscience literacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)