New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The DMRC on Tuesday completed tunnelling on the underground section of the Delhi Metro's Phase 4 expansion project, with a tunnel boring machine achieving breakthrough at the site of the IGNOU station on the Golden Line's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.

The new tunnel has been built at an average depth of around 27 metres, one of Delhi Metro's deepest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The DMRC noted that work on a parallel tunnel between Chhatarpur Mandir (Aerocity) and IGNOU (Tughlakabad) was completed in February.

With the latest breakthrough, tunnelling for both up and down lines has now been finished.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present as chief guests during the breakthrough event.

Gupta congratulated all officials and workers deployed for the project and said, "The entire team involved in this metro construction project have made this impossible task possible."

A total of 1,048 rings have been installed in the tunnel, which has an inner diameter of 5.8 metres. The tunnel was built using the Earth Pressure Balancing Method, with a concrete lining of precast rings.

The boring machine, measuring 97 metres in length, completed the 1,460-metre-long tunnel and broke through at IGNOU station this morning, the DMRC said.

As part of the Delhi Metro's ongoing Phase 4 expansion, 40.1 kilometres of underground lines are being laid. The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor includes an underground section of 19.34 kilometres.

