New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Leading technology-enabled visual effects (VFX) and animation company DNEG on Tuesday said it has signed a new, multi-year services agreement with the US-based content streaming platform Netflix.

As part of the agreement, DNEG will build upon its existing award-winning Netflix work with a significant expansion of its premium VFX work, both domestic and abroad.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 VIP & Note 12 G96 Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The non-exclusive agreement covers the provision of visual effects and virtual production services by DNEG for Netflix series and feature programming, the company said in a statement.

"The new agreement extends and expands on a previous agreement that the companies signed in September 2020 and creates a pipeline of Netflix programming work for DNEG through 2025," it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Trying To Commit Theft in Building Falls off Metal Pipe, Dies.

DNEG's Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra said this agreement is transformative for the company and creates the opportunity for further expansion.

"The signing of this multiyear agreement reflects the success of our partnership with Netflix to-date and validates DNEG's strategic direction and worldwide growth initiatives," Malhotra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)