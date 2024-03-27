New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India to promote and distribute the latter's vaccine brands in India.

Under the arrangement, Dr Reddy's will have exclusive rights to promote and distribute Sanofi's paediatric and adult vaccine brands Hexaxim, Pentaxim, Tetraxim, Menactra, FluQuadri, Adacel and Avaxim 80U, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a statement.

These brands saw combined sales of around Rs 426 crore as per IQVIA MAT February 2024 data.

Sanofi will continue to own, manufacture, and import these brands to the country.

"The portfolio now gives Dr Reddy's a strong presence in the vaccine segment, propelling us to the second position among vaccine players in India. Through each product and partnership, our aim is to serve over 1.5 billion patients by 2030," Dr Reddy's CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said.

Sanofi General Manager India for Vaccines Preeti Futnani said: "To fulfil our long-term commitment to India and expand our geographic reach, we're pleased to partner with Dr Reddy's Laboratories."

The company is confident that this partnership will further bolster the promise of saving millions of lives against vaccines-preventable diseases with improved vaccination coverage, she added.

