New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) on Thursday reported a standalone profit of Rs 28.61 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a standalone loss of Rs 3.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, DCI said in a filing to BSE.

The standalone income of the company in the July-September quarter increased to Rs 239.60 crore from Rs 151.39 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

DCI operates in the field of dredging and maritime development.

