Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) On demand driver hiring platform app DriveU launched its services in the city, a company official said on Wednesday.

DriveU, a tech-driven, on-demand, private car driver aggregator claimed that it has over 35,000 background verified drivers and 2 million successful drives in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad

Also Read | Who Created Aarogya Setu App? Electronics Ministry, NIC Have ‘No Information’, Top RTI Body Issues Showcause Notice.

DriveU service will enable consumers to hire temporary drivers to drive them for their regular shopping, running errands, business meetings, airport drops and pickups, day to day commuting, outstation travels and for attending social events at restaurants, bars, concerts, weddings, parties and more, a statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)