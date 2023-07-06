New Delhi, July 6 (PTI) Drone manufacturer InsideFPV has raised Rs 2.75 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures and will utilise the amount for product development, marketing and research.

InsideFPV was founded in July 2020 and is currently serving the consumer segment with ongoing trials for the defence and agriculture segments.

The company said its drones are compact, robust and agile which start from Rs 2,800 onwards to cater to different use cases.

"While drones are majorly used in commercial, military and agricultural applications, they are an expensive device to own. InsideFPV, with its innovative technology, aims to bridge this gap by offering one of its kind Plug and Fly FPV (First Person View) feature-rich drones to the consumers at an affordable price point," the company said.

Recently, drone maker Ideaforge Technology's initial public offer was subscribed whopping 106.05 times. The company has raised Rs 567.24-crore.

In 2021, Dhanuka Agritech announced an investment of Rs 30 crore in Gurugram-based agri drone manufacturer IoTechWorld Avigation for a minority stake.

