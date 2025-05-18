Latest News | Drug Trafficker Arrested with Smack Worth Rs 50 Lakh in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur, May 18 (PTI) A drug trafficker was on Sunday arrested with 503 grams of smack in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The drug is estimated to be worth about Rs 50 lakh in the international market.

Also Read | Who Is Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Ashoka University Professor Arrested Over Social Media Post on Operation Sindoor?.

One Mehboob, son of Riyasat and a resident of Hamjagarh village, was arrested by a team from the Gangoh police station from the road leading to Hamjagarh near Chaina Chowk, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

"Besides the illegal smack, the police seized Rs 1,200 in cash, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from the accused," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He added that investigations were underway to ascertain the source of the drug and the locations where the accused was supplying them.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Jain said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)