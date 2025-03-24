A dispute unfolded on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus when a woman requested a free pink ticket, which the conductor refused, directing her to buy it online. The situation escalated when the conductor began recording the woman, causing her discomfort. In response, she took the conductor's phone, leading him to falsely accuse her of snatching cash. Another passenger video recorded the entire incident on his phone, which later went viral. Delhi Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Neighbours for Raising Complaints Over Loud Music During New Year Celebrations in Rohini, 2 Arrested.

Delhi Bus Brawl

2/2 बात आगे बढ़ी कंडक्टर महिला की वीडियो बनाने लगा महिला को असहज लगा तो महिला ने कंडक्टर का फोन ले लिया तो कंडक्टर ने लगे हाथ महिला पर कैश छीनने का झूठा आरोप लगा दिया। आगे जो हुआ वीडियो में आप खुद देख सकते हो । इस बस के कंडक्टर और ड्राईवर की पहचान करके सख्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए । — Delhi Buses (@DELHIBUSES1) March 23, 2025

