New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning held a protest at the Arts Faculty on Sunday, alleging that their BA Programme classes were abruptly ended even before the syllabus was completed.

There was no immediate response available from the administration on the allegation.

The protest was led by the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), which claimed that students were being set up for failure with exams scheduled next month.

Students in a statement alleged that despite enrolling in the BA Programme — the most populous course at SOL with nearly one lakh students – they were given only 10 to 15 classes this semester.

"Classes have ended, but most of the syllabus is still pending. How are we supposed to write exams?" a protesting student said.

KYS in the statement said a limited number of Personal Contact Programme (PCP) classes left students with no opportunity to clear doubts or understand key topics.

Another major grievance raised during the protest was the non-distribution of complete study material.

Students claimed that even months after admission, many had not received the full set of printed books that are crucial for exam preparation.

"This is a clear violation of UGC guidelines, which require study materials to be given within two weeks of admission," said Bhim Kumar, a member of the Delhi State Committee of KYS.

"Even those who received books got only a partial set, and the postal distribution promised by the administration has not reached BA Programme students," he said.

Protesters demanded that classes be resumed until the entire syllabus is covered, and exams postponed accordingly.

They also called for the immediate distribution of complete and printed study materials to all students.

KYS warned that if their demands are not addressed, the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.

