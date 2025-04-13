New Delhi, April 13: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Administrative Officer and other posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for the FSSAI Recruitment 2025 can apply online by visiting the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. According to the official notification, the registration process for the Administrative Officer and other posts will begin on April 15.

The last date to register for the FSSAI Recruitment 2025 is April 30. Of the several vacancies, two posts are for Director and Senior Manager, three posts for Joint Director, one post each for Assistant Director and Assistant Manager, four posts for Manager and Senior Private Secretary, six posts for Assistant and 10 posts for Administrative Officer. RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 at rrbapply.gov.in: Registration for 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Begin, Know Age Limit, Application Fee and Steps To Apply.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the various posts of FSSAI recruitment can check the educational qualification, age limit and other details through the Detailed Notification available here. In its notification, FSSAI also said that candidates can send a hard copy of online application form which has to be duly certified by the employer along with "Certificate by the employer/Cadre Controlling Authority" by May 15. UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration To Begin Soon for 44,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The application form and other supporting certificates/documents have to be sent to the Assistant Director, Recruitment Cell, FSSAI Headquarters, 312, 3rd Floor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road in New Delhi. For more details, candidates can check the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in.

