Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it will hike the prices of its entire range of motorcycles in India from January 1.

The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of the hike.

Ducati India announces an increase in price on its entire motorcycle range to be effective on ex-showroom price from January 1, 2023, the luxury bike maker said in a statement.

The company has been absorbing costs for some time but will now have to pass on the increase through a revision in prices due to a substantial increment in costs related to raw material, production and logistics, it added.

The revised prices will be applicable for all models and variants of the bikes irrespective of dealerships across New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The company also said it remains committed to India and will launch all the motorcycles unveiled globally in the domestic market.

