Bhubaneshwar, December 18: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced vacancies for the posts of Statistical Officers in Group B of the Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economic Service cader under the Planning and Convergence Department. Interested candidates can check the official notification and apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 80 Assistant Professors Posts At colrec.uod.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Candidates must note that the application process will commence on December 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 30, 2023. With this recruitment drive, OPSC is will be filling 33 vacancies of Statistical Officers. OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 7,540 Teachers Posts at ossc.gov.in; Know Steps To Apply.

How to Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022:

Once the application process begins, candidates can simply apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The application process will commence on December 30.

Age Limit OPSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years old as on January 2022.

Selection Process for OPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the selection for the post of Statistical Officer will consist of a written examination and viva-voce test. The written examination will comprise two papers: Paper I and Paper II. The duration of Paper I is two hours and the duration of Paper II is three hours.

Candidates mist note that the written examination will be held in Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar. For more details and updates kindly visit the official website of OPSC.

