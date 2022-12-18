Shillong, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Shillong to lay foundation stones for various projects in Meghalaya worth Rs 2,450 crores. While many lauded his efforts in making the North-eastern state prosper and grow, the Prime Minister's outfit choice for the event won many hearts too!

When it comes to PM Modi, his wardrobe choice is a class apart and in fact, very thoughtful. He often connects with people by getting coloured in their traditions and cultural symbolism through his outfit choices.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a traditional Khasi outfit along with a traditional Garo hat in Shillong - in a bid to convey his respect for the culture of both the key tribes of Meghalaya. PM Narendra Modi in Agartala Says ‘Our Focus Is on Improving Physical, Digital and Social Infrastructure in North East’ (Watch Video).

Meghalaya has three major tribes - the Garos, the Jayantias, and the Khasis. Shillong is predominantly known to be populated by Khasis with a sizeable number of people from the other two tribes.

Garo hills and Jayantia hills have Garos and Jayantias in the majority population. In fact, NEDA alliance partner in Meghalaya NPP President and Chief Minister of the state Conrad Sangma is a Garo.

So Prime Minister's outfit on Sunday served as a message to the people of the state that he is here for them, to understand their culture, and to extend all kinds of support to make the state grow and prosper. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation of Development Projects Worth Rs 4,350 Crore in Agartala.

Talking about the projects, in a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, PM Modi dedicated to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

PM Modi also inaugurated the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. Modi also inaugurated four other road projects across three states: Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi inaugurated the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya was also inaugurated by PM Modi to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology degradation.

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II was also laid during the event. The Technology Park Phase -II will have a built-up area of about 1.5 lakh square feet. It will provide new opportunities for professionals and is expected to create more than 3000 jobs, an official statement said.

The Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre will have a convention hub, guest rooms, food court etc. It will provide the necessary infrastructure for promoting tourism and showcasing cultural heritage in the region, it said.

Meghalaya Governor Brigadier BD Mishra, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Tourism and DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura's Agartala.

For the outfit there, he opted for a grey, button-down coat over a Kurta. He was presented with a traditional Tripura 'Risa' by the Chief Minister. A traditional Tripura 'Risa' is a handwoven cloth worn by the indigenous people of the state.

He launched the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural.

According to Prime Minister's Office, these houses were developed at a cost of over Rs 3,400 crore and will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries.

Prime Minister further inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Agartala. People flocked to two sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. The also showered flower petals on his cavalcade.

The Prime Minister clearly made a special connection with the people, not just with his speech or developmental projects, but also through his attire.

Through his outfit choices, the Prime Minister has underscored the importance he attaches to the culture of the indigenous tribes of both states.

