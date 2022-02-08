New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Tata Communications on Tuesday said that Eclat Media Group has selected the company to support expansion of sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The agreement powers Eclat Media Group's newly launched channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2.

It is our pleasure to have Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, as our valuable network partner. As we expand the distribution of our content pan-region, we aim to focus on growing localised and relevant content for the individual markets. With this exciting partnership, SPOTV and SPOTV2 can achieve seamless localisation and delivery of our premium sports contents to fans across Asia," SPOTV CEO Lee Choong Khay said.

Eclat will use Tata Communications Media Ecosystem along with with video connect and satellite Uplink services to allow commentators of SPOTV and SPOTV2 to overlay commentary in their local language.

"By joining forces with Eclat Media Group, we aim to give sports fans across Asia an enhanced experience to enjoy their favourite global and local sports – be it motorsports, tennis, baseball or volleyball," Tata Communications global head of media and entertainment services, Dhaval Ponda, said.

Eclat Media Group has recently launched two new channels – SPOTV and SPOTV2 – across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Mongolia, and the Philippines.

The channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGP and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition, the statement said.

