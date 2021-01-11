Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has commissioned the 13.51-kilometre Kerejanga-Anugul double line, work for which was completed in "record time", official sources said on Monday.

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) has authorised trains to run at a maximum speed of 100 kmph on the new double line, an ECoR official said.

This is a great achievement as permission for running trains at 100 kmph on a newly commissioned line is a rare event, the official said.

Vidya Bhusan, the general manager of ECoR, has congratulated the entire team for showing "determination and grit to complete the work on time".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)