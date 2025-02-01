Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Educators on Saturday welcomed the government's proposals to boost Artificial Intelligence (AI) focused education and create a strong talent base in the Union Budget 2025-26.

"Centres of Excellence in AI-focussed on education in the Union Budget continues to be a strong signal by the government on skilling and creating the strongest talent base and workforce from India for India and the world. India, by far, is the fastest-growing economy, and today's Budget addresses core areas to elevate our global standing," Upgrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala said.

Building a powerful infrastructure for AI in the nation is critical for innovation, employment, stronger exports, foreign direct Investments (FDIs), and overall competitiveness among global economies - and the budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore sets the right growth tone, he added.

TeamLease Edtech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said the 2025-26 Budget presents an important opportunity to strengthen India's education, skilling, and employability landscape.

"The announcement of National Centres of Excellence for Skilling, expansion of Work Integrated Learning Programs, and PPP-led skill initiatives reinforces the need for industry-academia collaboration to ensure that learners graduate with job-ready skills. The Rs 500 crore allocation for the Centre of Excellence in AI for Education is particularly critical.

"However, beyond investment in AI-driven learning, we need robust AI literacy frameworks to ensure responsible and ethical adoption in classrooms," he noted.

The government's decision to expand credit-linked skilling initiatives, apprenticeship programmes, and higher education infrastructure is encouraging, but increasing seats in IITs alone may not deliver significant long-term benefits.

Instead, he said, the focus should be on improving the quality and outcomes of education in existing engineering and higher education institutions, making them sustainable and competitive.

Foundit CEO V Suresh said, "We are witnessing a paradigm shift where AI is no longer just a futuristic concept but a critical driver of India's workforce transformation".

These initiatives will not only accelerate AI adoption but also equip talent with the right skills to thrive in the digital economy, he added.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Vice-Chancellor Venkat Rangan said the Union Budget takes a thoughtful and future-focused approach, prioritising education, skilling, and innovation as key drivers of growth.

"The emphasis on expanding access to quality education, strengthening research capabilities, and fostering scientific thinking through initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs, AI excellence centres, and national skilling hubs will play a transformative role in shaping India's future," he said.

The addition of 75,000 undergraduate medical seats over the next five years will significantly strengthen healthcare education and accessibility, he stated.

The Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme is a commendable step towards inclusive and accessible learning, he added.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice-President Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta said that with strategic investments in education, skilling, and inclusion, the Union Budget 2025-26 lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and an inclusive growth story, aligning with the vision of Amrit Kaal.

The announcement of a Deeptech Fund of Funds and the provision of 10,000 fellowships for tech research at IITs and IISc under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme mark a transformative step toward fostering innovation and technological self-reliance.

With a forward-thinking approach, the 2025-26 Budget ensures that India's youth are equipped with the skills, resources, and opportunities to thrive in a competitive global economy, he added.

Primus Partners co-founder and Managing Director Charu Malhotra said focus on employment-led development gets a push with five global standard Centres of Excellence in Skilling.

"It is wonderful to see that the New scheme for SC/ST women offers a term loan with a 5-year tenure, which will benefit 5 lakh women from the SC/ST communities. This leads to inclusive growth, especially helping the bottom of the pyramid and bringing them to the mainstream," she added.

Quess IT Staffing CEO Kapil Joshi said that with an increased focus on research, development, and innovation, backed by a Rs 20,000 crore allocation, the government is ensuring that India doesn't just adopt emerging technologies but actively contributes to shaping them.

"The Union Budget 2025-26, reaffirms that India is not just participating in the AI revolution but is taking proactive strides to be ahead in the race. It is an exciting time for the IT and tech sector, and at Quess IT Staffing, we see immense opportunities to support organisations in building a highly skilled, AI-ready workforce for the future," he added.

