New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd has inked a pact with Bureau of Energy Efficiency to demonstrate Energy Efficiency Projects (DEEP) in industrial units, under the PAT (Perform Achieve Trade) scheme.

The agreement has been signed to improve energy efficiency in the industry through demonstration of energy efficient technologies. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has provided a grant of Rs 64 crore to EESL for the execution of the project. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by January 2023.

Under this association, EESL and BEE will collaborate to work for the demonstration of innovative energy efficiency projects and their upscaling.

The project will be implemented in two phases, the phase-I will demonstrate about eight innovative energy efficient technologies, while phase-II will aggregate the demand for the successful demonstrated technologies across the sectors.

"With the aim to augment the use of energy efficiency solutions in the industry sector, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of Ministry of Power has signed an agreement with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), to demonstrate Energy Efficiency Projects (DEEP) in different industrial units of various sectors, notified under PAT scheme of BEE," a company statement.

Through this partnership, EESL and BEE will jointly work under the aegis of Ministry of Power towards supporting the PAT industries by creating an enabling ecosystem, which will not only help them in meeting their allocated Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) reduction targets, but also facilitate the market transformation for innovative technologies.

