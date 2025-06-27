Faridabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped an elderly couple here of Rs 30.20 lakh after digitally arresting them for three days, officials said on Friday.

An FIR was registered at the Faridabad Police Station, NIT.

Sushma Bhatia, a resident of J Block in NIT 2, filed a complaint in which she alleged that on June 16, she received a call from an unknown number, where the caller introduced himself as a CID inspector from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

She claimed that all he said was, "You have been arrested", after which the call was disconnected.

"After this, I got a video call from another number, and an officer in a police uniform started talking. The fake officer said that I was an accused in a Jet Airways money laundering case and that I was under house arrest. The caller said that digital arrest orders will be issued immediately," Bhatia's complaint read.

She further claimed that both she and her husband were allegedly put under digital arrest.

Frightened by this, the couple broke their fixed deposit and allegedly transferred the money to the account mentioned by the fraudsters, the police said.

"While being under digital arrest, I left my house on the pretext of taking a bath and reached the police station and informed them about the entire matter", Bhatia added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

A senior police officer stated that the case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested soon.

