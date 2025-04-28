Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Rajasthan's Baran district allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, an official said.

Bureau's Director General Dr Ravi Prakash Meharda said that Executive Engineer Ajay Singh was allegedly harassing the complainant by demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh for passing the pending bills of road widening and culvert construction work of the complainant.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

He said that the accused is being questioned and further investigation will be done after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)