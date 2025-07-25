New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on agriculture and rural development issues.

Taking to the social media platform X after the meeting, Chouhan described the interaction as "highly positive and meaningful", saying they held discussions on various topics related to agriculture and rural development.

Praising the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Chouhan said Fadnavis is "endowed with a visionary mind" and that under his leadership, numerous initiatives are being undertaken in the state for farmer welfare, village upliftment, and women's empowerment.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that Maharashtra should continue to progress and play a leading role in the country's development agenda.

"For this, the central and state governments will work together," he said.

