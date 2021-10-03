New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Private sector lender Federal Bank on Sunday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,37,309 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Hammered to Death by Close Relative in Idukki.

Total advances stood at Rs 1,25,209 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Live Deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy M52 5G, Apple Watch SE, OnePlus 9R, Asus TUF Gaming F15 & More.

The bank's deposits also rose by 10 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,71,995 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,56,747 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

Federal Bank's low-cost deposits--current account and saving deposits(CASA)—were up by 18 per cent to Rs 62,191 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)