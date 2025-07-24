Gurugram, Jul 23 (PTI) Ten people have been booked for disturbing communal harmony and spreading false propaganda against a sweets shop in Nuh city through social media, police said on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the Facebook posts against Lala Chandiram Sweets surfaced after its owner refused to take payment through UPI from a customer.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the police, shop owner Girraj Prasad, in his complaint, alleged that on July 21, some people made false accusations on Facebook against his outlet, located in the Anaj Mandi, and his Muslim employees.

"Ten to 12 Muslim employees work at my shop. For the last 30 years, milk has been supplied by suppliers from the Muslim community...It is a well-planned conspiracy and an attempt to spoil the brotherhood and incite communal riots," said Prasad, who claims that his shop has been operating in the area for 75 years.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He further charged that the "propaganda" against him could be due to a business rivalry.

DSP (Headquarters) Harinder Kumar said that the complainant has also shared the link of Facebook profiles of the accused with the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Asif Hussain, Rafiq Ahmad and eight others.

"We are investigating all angles. Strict action will be taken against people who have tried to disturb communal harmony. These accused will be arrested soon", said DSP Kumar.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)