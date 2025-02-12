Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) A fire broke out in a two-wheeler showroom here on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Out of nearly 50 parked motorcycles and two-wheelers at Hindustan Auto Bazaar, which deals with second hand vehicles, 25 were completely charred, while firefighters managed to save the rest, an eyewitness said.

Five fire tenders were deployed to the site and after a two-hour-long operation, the blaze was brought under control, Chief Fire Officer, Jasveer Singh said.

Officials said that swift action prevented the fire from spreading to nearby shops and houses, and no casualties were reported.

