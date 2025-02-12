Mumbai, February 12: If you are a student and looking for the school assembly news headlines today, then you have come at a right place. LatestLY has prepared a list of all important news headlines from national, international, business, sports and entertainment sections that students can present in their school assemblies on February 13.

National News Headlines

Mumbai Reports First GBS Death As BMC-Run Hospital’s Ward Attendant Dies of Infection

Ayodhya Ram Temple’s Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Passes Away

West Bengal Government Presents INR 3.89 Lakh Crore Budget; DA Enhanced, Housing Scheme Gets Higher Allocation

NDA United in Bihar, Working for Securing Win in 2025 Assembly Polls, Says CM Nitish Kumar

DRDO Unveils India’s First Indigenous VHS Surveillance Radar, Designed To Detect Advanced Stealth Aircraft, at Aero India 2025

International News Headlines

PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Jointly Inaugurate New Indian Consulate in Marseille

India, France Sign 10 Pacts in Fields of Technology, Nuclear Energy and Innovation During PM Narendra Modi's Visit

American Teacher Marc Fogel Held in Russia Since 2021 Returns Home, Meets US President Donald Trump

China Removes Buoy From Japan’s EEZ Near Senkaku Islands, Say Reports

Business News Headlines

Industrial Production Registered 3.2% Growth in Dec 2024, Data Shows

Stock Markets Close in Red: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatile Trade, All Eyes on US CPI Data

Maharashtra Government Invites Developers To Develop 3,360 Acres of MSRTC Land Bank

India’s CPI Inflation Falls to 5-Month Low of 4.31% in January 2025

Entertainment News Headlines

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Titled Kingdom; Film To Hit Screens on May 30

Ayushmann Khurrana To Perform at Opening Ceremony of Women’s Premier League 2025

Japanese Fan Calls on Telugu Actor Vishwak Sen

Sports News Headlines

Mitchell Starc Withdraws From Champions Trophy 2025 With Personal Reasons, Smith To Lead Australia

KKR Announce First-of-Its-Kind Trophy Tour Ahead of IPL 2025

Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest To Score 2,500 ODI Runs in 50th Match

Injured Spinner Ghazanfar Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025, Kharoti Promoted to Afghanistan’s Main Squad

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).