If you are a student and looking for the school assembly news headlines today, then you have come at a right place. LatestLY has prepared a list of all important news headlines from national, international, business, sports and entertainment sections that students can present in their school assemblies on February 13.
National News Headlines
- Mumbai Reports First GBS Death As BMC-Run Hospital’s Ward Attendant Dies of Infection
- Ayodhya Ram Temple’s Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Passes Away
- West Bengal Government Presents INR 3.89 Lakh Crore Budget; DA Enhanced, Housing Scheme Gets Higher Allocation
- NDA United in Bihar, Working for Securing Win in 2025 Assembly Polls, Says CM Nitish Kumar
- DRDO Unveils India’s First Indigenous VHS Surveillance Radar, Designed To Detect Advanced Stealth Aircraft, at Aero India 2025
International News Headlines
- PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Jointly Inaugurate New Indian Consulate in Marseille
- India, France Sign 10 Pacts in Fields of Technology, Nuclear Energy and Innovation During PM Narendra Modi's Visit
- American Teacher Marc Fogel Held in Russia Since 2021 Returns Home, Meets US President Donald Trump
- China Removes Buoy From Japan’s EEZ Near Senkaku Islands, Say Reports
Business News Headlines
- Industrial Production Registered 3.2% Growth in Dec 2024, Data Shows
- Stock Markets Close in Red: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatile Trade, All Eyes on US CPI Data
- Maharashtra Government Invites Developers To Develop 3,360 Acres of MSRTC Land Bank
- India’s CPI Inflation Falls to 5-Month Low of 4.31% in January 2025
Entertainment News Headlines
- Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Titled Kingdom; Film To Hit Screens on May 30
- Ayushmann Khurrana To Perform at Opening Ceremony of Women’s Premier League 2025
- Japanese Fan Calls on Telugu Actor Vishwak Sen
Sports News Headlines
- Mitchell Starc Withdraws From Champions Trophy 2025 With Personal Reasons, Smith To Lead Australia
- KKR Announce First-of-Its-Kind Trophy Tour Ahead of IPL 2025
- Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest To Score 2,500 ODI Runs in 50th Match
- Injured Spinner Ghazanfar Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025, Kharoti Promoted to Afghanistan’s Main Squad
