Mumbai, February 12: The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission has raised expectations of a salary hike for central government employees, with many hoping for a January 1, 2026 rollout. However, experts are casting doubts on the feasibility of this timeline due to significant financial and procedural considerations. Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil has stated that the financial impact of the commission will only be felt in FY 2026-27, suggesting a potential delay in the salary adjustments.

Despite the government's approval of the commission’s creation in January 2025, the absence of clear budgetary provisions for its financial burden has further fueled concerns. Legal experts argue that past trends indicate a longer timeline for implementation, with pay commissions typically taking up to a year to submit recommendations. This delay could mean that the 8th Pay Commission's salary hikes may not be fully realised by January 2026 but instead could unfold over a staggered period, pushing the rollout into 2026 or beyond. 8th Pay Commission News: When Will Centre Form 8th CPC for Salary Hike of Central Government Employees? Check Important Update on Date by Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil.

Here’s Why Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout

Experts fear a delay in the 8th Pay Commission's salary hike rollout due to procedural and financial constraints. Rohitaashv Sinha, Partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, highlighted that pay commissions follow a 10-year cycle, with the 7th Pay Commission implemented in 2016. "The 8th Pay Commission implementation process will follow the expiration of the 7th Pay Commission term in 2026," he told Business Today. He further emphasized that while the commission is expected to begin work in April 2025, the lack of finalised Terms of Reference (ToR) adds to the uncertainty. 8th Pay Commission: Will Govt Merge Pay Scales for Level 1–6 Employees? Here’s What the New Proposal Says.

Furthermore, Raheel Patel, Partner at Gandhi Law Associates, emphasised that the absence of budgetary provisions for the 8th Pay Commission raises doubts about whether the financial burden will be accommodated in the current fiscal year. Patel noted, "Given past trends, pay commissions typically take a year to submit their recommendations, which means that, in theory, implementation from January 1, 2026, remains possible. However, the lack of budgetary provisions makes it uncertain." The Expenditure Secretary’s statement regarding the delayed financial impact in FY 2026-27 suggests the hike could face a staggered or delayed implementation, further complicating the timeline.

The 8th Pay Commission is set to commence work in April 2025, but uncertainty looms over its salary hike rollout. While the National Council JCM Staff Side has proposed merging lower pay scales to ensure fair compensation, the government has yet to finalise the ToR. Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil clarified that the financial impact will only be felt in FY 2026-27, further signalling a potential delay. Experts argue that without budgetary provisions, implementing the salary hikes by January 2026 remains uncertain.

