Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in the Diva dumping yard on Sunday in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out at 5:30pm and was doused sometime later, civic regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

