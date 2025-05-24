Jammu, May 24 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative to transport perishable produce outside Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu railway division has gotting its first VP indent (a request for the allocation of a full parcel van for the shipment of goods) registered from Katra railway station to Bandra (Mumbai) for June 3, a senior railway official said on Saturday.

Also Read | DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre Invites Application for 148 Scientist Posts, Apply Online at rac.gov.in.

The effort, undertaken after extensive consultations with the Horticulture Department and fruit grower associations, is a welcome initiative if goes off successfully as it will offload the road traffic burden and will enable perishable goods like cherries reach its intended markets with minimal damage or deterioration in quality, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Northern Railway, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said.

Also Read | NMDC Recruitment 2025 at nmdc.co.in: Application for 995 Posts of Field Attendant, Electrician and Others To Begin on May 25, Know Steps To Apply.

He said a 24 tons of cargo will be moved in a VP attached to a goods train from Katra station to Bandra station in Mumbai. The cargo will reach its destination in 30 hours.

“It will be a win-win situation for both railways and fruit growers and in turn the economy of J-K region,” Singhal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)