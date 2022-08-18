New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Thursday launched an online market place application 'Aqua Bazar' to help fish farmers and stakeholders to source the inputs.

According to the ministry, the Aqua Bazar has been developed by Bhubaneswar-based ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture with the funding support of NFDB under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY).

"It is a market place which connects various stakeholders involved in aquaculture sector," it said.

The app will help the fish farmers and stakeholders to source the inputs such as fish seed, feed, medicines etc and services required for fish culture as well as farmers can list the table size fish for sale.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said there is immense potential for shrimp farming in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

If aquaculture is developed in these states, they can compete with Andhra Pradesh in shrimp production. The extension services should be provided to farmers of these states, he added.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan said the fisheries departments need to focus in infrastructure development projects, such as fishing harbours, fish landing centers, ice plants and cold storages.

NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said fisheries sector is showing a record regular growth of around 8 per cent during the past decade. 'One District one Product' has to be promoted and frontline technologies have to be applied in fisheries sector.

Parshottam Rupala also released a book on "Super Success Stories from Indian Fisheries" at 9th governing body meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) here, an official statement said.

