Mumbai, August 18: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for various vacancies of Apprentice posts. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online on the official website of HAL on hal-india.co.in.

It must be noted that the last date to apply for the Apprentice posts is till September 9, 2022. The HAL Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 120 posts in the organisation. Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Details Here.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have passed SSLC/10th or equivalent exam with minimum aggregate marks of 60 percent for General/OBC candidates and 50 percent marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

In order to apply for the HAL Recruitment 2022 Apprentice posts, candidates should be between 15 to 18 years of age. For admission, candidates will be shortlisted based on 50 percent weightage in written exam and 50 percent weightage in SSLC/10th class marks.

However, if there's a tie, candidates with higher marks in written test will be selected. Furthermore, if there's a tie again then a candidate who was born earlier would be selected.

To apply for the Apprentice posts, candidates can send in their application in the prescribed format (enclosed) to the Technical Training Institute (TTI), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Suranjan Das Road, Vimanapura Post, Bangalore-560017.

