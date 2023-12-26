New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five people who allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man of cash, mobile phone and a bag at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Gautampuri area, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, three of the accused were involved in several cases of murder, robbery, snatching, and theft.

Police said that they had stolen Rs 40,000, mobile phone and a bag to lead a lavish lifestyle and purchasing of branded cloths.

"We have arrested Rizwan (28), Noor Ali (28), Nazim (26), Rakesh (33), and Kamal (40). A country-made pistol, stolen motorcycle, Rs 20,000 cash and three live cartridges were recovered from them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Around 7 pm on December 22, Gian Chand Tayal told police that he runs a grocery shop in Gautampuri and while he was on his way home, three unidentified people overpowered him and robbed him at gunpoint.

A case was registered based on Tayal's complaint and investigation taken up, police said.

"We scanned and analyzed CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the vicinity. We checked one scooter following Tayal. Later, two suspects identified as Rizwan and Noor Ali were arrested on December 26 from Zero Pushta road, who confessed to their involvement," the DCP said.

On their instance, police arrested their associates Nazim, Rakesh, and Kamal, and recovered Rs 20,000 from their possession.

"They told police that they committed the crime to earn easy money and to fulfil their expenses for maintaining lavish lifestyle as they were fond of wearing branded clothes, accessories and shoes. Accused Rizwan, Noor Ali and Nazim were found to be previously involved in several cases of murder, robbery, snatching and theft," DCP Tirkey said, adding that further investigation into the matter has been started.

