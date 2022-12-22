New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) E-commerce firm Flipkart on Thursday said that over 82 lakh fashion and lifestyle products from over 2 lakh sellers were sold during the recently culminated six-day end-of-season sale.

Customers from Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Guhawati shopped the most during the End of Season Sale (EOSS) which was held from December 7-12.

"With over 14 orders placed every minute, the event saw over 82 lakh orders being placed for fashion and lifestyle products from across geographies. Majority of these shoppers belonged to the age group of 25-35 years," the company said in a statement.

With the ongoing wedding season, as customers across the country are embracing latest trends, the End of Season Sale clocked over 38,000 cocktail dress orders with sarees, jewellery sets, handbags, lehengas and men's blazers and suits dominating demand.

"With increased fashion consciousness in the country, this edition witnessed maximum demand from the T3 plus markets. We, at Flipkart, are delighted to see tech interventions enhance the shopping experience and bring more customers onboard, while expanding market reach for lakhs of sellers, MSMEs, and regional and national brands," Flipkart Fashion Senior Director Abhishek Maloo said.

