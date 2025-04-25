Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday said the food processing sector holds endless opportunities, and with focused innovation, India can be established as a global food basket.

"There is no dearth of talent in India. What we need is to harness it better by equipping our youth with the right skill sets.

"The food processing sector holds endless opportunities, and with focused innovation, we cannot only meet our own needs but also establish India as a global food basket. This journey of innovation and capacity-building will not only strengthen our economy but also create vast employment opportunities across the country," he said at an event in Sonipat, Haryana.

Paswan, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, said the ministry is committed to enhancing India's food processing capacity, empowering farmers, and supporting the industry at every step.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in collaboration with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM)-Kundli in Sonipat, inaugurated the second edition of SUFALAM 2025 (Start-Up Forum for Aspiring Leaders and Mentors) at the NIFTEM campus.

The two-day conclave is aimed at strengthening India's food processing sector through innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration, and aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, an official statement said.

Subrata Gupta, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, emphasised the importance of improving food productivity while minimising wastage.

"With rising food demands and limited land, the challenge before us is not just to feed a growing population, but to do so sustainably and efficiently,” Gupta said.

The ministry is actively supporting the industry through a slew of measures, focusing on increasing production, reducing wastage, and building robust infrastructure.

“To move the food industry forward, we must empower our youth with the right skills and develop cutting-edge technologies. The ministry remains fully committed to enabling this transformation and ensuring a resilient, future-ready food ecosystem," he said.

More than 250 startups from 23 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, participated in the event.

