Lakhimpur, Oct 5 (PTI) Two senior forest officials have been arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting bribe in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Monday, police said. An office assistant was also arrested.

Lakhimpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jadav Chandra Nath, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Jasimuddin Ahmed and office assistant Pranab Dutta of Harmoti Forest range were nabbed when they were accepting money from a person whose timber-laden tractor was seized during lockdown.

The forest officials had initially demanded Rs 1.05 lakh from the truck owner Md Zamiruddin, but later increased it to Rs 1.85 lakh for the release of the seized vehicle, police said.

The owner informed the anti-corruption agency and a trap was laid to nab the three persons when they were accepting an advance of Rs 50,000 at the range office, police said.

