Guwahati, October 5: Lottery result for Assam state lotteries results for Monday, October 5 will be announced online on the official lottery website. The ones who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the official website of Assam lottery at today. Assam lottery 2020 gives people a chance to win exciting prizes as individuals can have a chance to win up to Rs 5 lakh in the lottery. A total of three lotteries are held in Assam on a regular basis. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. The lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ was announced at 12 noon while the results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. There are certain rules that the winner are needed to follow. Individuals who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

