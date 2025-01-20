Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Former land owners of the cancelled vacant land tenure(VLT) scheme of Maharashtra government in Dharavi, such as Kumbharwada, are a part of the Dharavi Notified Area (DNA) and will enjoy benefits of redevelopment under the multi-crore Dharavi slum redevelopment project, a senior official at Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority said.

"While VLT in Dharavi was automatically cancelled with the formation of DRP, the former owners have nothing to worry as they are adequately covered in the redevelopment scheme. No one from Dharavi will be rendered homeless under this scheme as every tenement holder is going to get a home of their dreams," said SVR Srinivas, CEO, DRP/SRA.

"In fact, now since VLT land is under DNA, there is no need for separate redevelopment of these areas, they come under the DRP's ambit."

Adani Group, which won the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in open international bidding, will build tenements -- housing and commercials -- through its joint venture company Navbharat Mega Developers Private Ltd (NMDPL) with the Maharashtra government, and hand them over to DRP/SRA of the Maharashtra government for allocation as per survey findings.

Srinivas is also the NMDPL chairman.

As per Section 33 (10) of Maharashtra's Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) of 2034, clause no 1.12 clearly states that VLT in Dharavi will be automatically cancelled upon formation of DRP/SRA as a government entity.

"If any land or part of any land on which slum is located under vacant land tenure created by BMC or municipal commissioner shall stand automatically terminated as soon as Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which is a public purpose, on such land is prepared and submitted for approval to the DRP cell of SRA," according to the clause.

"We are getting a phenomenal support from Dharavikars in the survey process and I am very confident that the former VLT owners will also participate in the ongoing process at the earliest," Srinivas said.

He also appealed to other private land owners such as Koliwada and private societies within DNA to join the redevelopment initiative.

"There are a few private ownership areas in Dharavi, I would like to invite them to join us and be part of world's largest ever urban rejuvenation project," he said.

According to data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, VLT was created to protect vacant land from encroachment with a view to take it back as and when it is required by the civic body. It is estimated that Mumbai has several VLT plots mostly spread across Parel, Dadar, Mahim, and Sion.

The Adani-led redevelopment project includes initiatives like sustainable transportation systems and modern infrastructure utilities. It includes vocational training to empower youth and aspiring workers in Dharavi, helping them secure eco-friendly jobs and improve their earning capabilities.

These efforts are designed to create a more prosperous and environmentally friendly future for the community.

The land will be used to build low-cost and affordable housing for residents of Dharavi. A survey of existing residents and businesses is being done to determine who would be rehoused in Dharavi or be relocated.

Eligible residents will be given flats up to 350 sq ft free of cost as part of the USD 3-billion redevelopment of rubbish-strewn Mumbai slum of Dharavi into a 'world-class' district.

