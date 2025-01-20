Washington, January 20: Donald Trump recently announced the launch of his $TRUMP meme coin ahead of the swearing ceremony taking place on January 20, 2025, at 12 PM EST; in India, it will be viewed in India around 10:30 PM. The 47th President of the US also announced the $MELANIA meme coin after the name of his wife, Melania Trump. After the launch, the Trump coin surged 300%, reaching a huge valuation of USD 6.76 billion. The rival cryptocurrency, Melania coin, jumped a whopping 2000%.

$MELANIA tanked the $TRUMP meme coin after its launch for a brief time, but later, it reached a market capitalisation of nearly USD 5.71 million. Trump meme coin and Melania meme coin are minted on the Solana blockchain. Since cryptocurrencies tend to be open to the world without any physical boundaries, people from various countries could invest in them based on their interests and growth potential. Donald Trump Meme Coin '$TRUMP' Falls Sharply After His Wife Melania Trump Launches Cryptocurrency Token '$MELANIA'.

How To Buy Trump Coin? Know Steps Here

Donald Trump's $TRUMP coin is available on its official website, gettrumpmeme.com, and the $MELANIA coin is available on melaniameme.com website. Follow these steps to buy the cryptocurrencies launched by US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. The first step would be to set up a cryptocurrency wallet to store the $TRUMP coins. Then, you need to transfer the cryptocurrencies, including ETH (Ethereum) and BNI (Binance Coin), on the popular exchange on trade for the Trump meme coin. Crypto investors can also buy the $TRUMP through DEX (decentralised exchange platform), which supports the Solana blockchain. TikTok Ban on Hold: ByteDance Starts Restoring TikTok Services in US, Thanks Donald Trump for Assuring That Service Providers Won't Face Penalties.

On the gettrumpmeme.com website, interested crypto buyers buy the $TRUMP meme coin with their Apple Pay account, Visa and Master, Venmo and Solana/USDC options.

Once users click the BUY NOW button, they are redirected to the Moonshot application, which is available on Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Moonshot is a meme marketplace that accepts multiple payment modes.

Investors can use DEX (Decentralised Exchange) to exchange and locate the Trump Meme coin by adding slippage tolerance, mounting it, and finally, confirming the transactions.

How To Buy Melania Coin? Know Steps Here

The crypto buyers need to go to the melaniameme.com website, where they will have the option to buy $MELANIA with a card or crypto.

If the investors click on buy with card, they will be redirected to Jupitar's website, jup.org, where they can place their order.

However, the $MELANIA buyers need a cryptocurrency wallet and must buy base cryptocurrency, including Ethereum, Solana, Binance Coin, and others, to transfer to the wallet.

Then, they will have to choose Decentralised Exchange (DEX) from the available options, connect the wallet with it, and select a payment method such as ETH.

Search for the Melania Coin. If it is not found, try searching for the Melania meme coin.

Finally, the slippage tolerance and amount are set, and the transaction is confirmed.

Based on the cryptocurrency of their choice, the interested customers need to act to buy the $TRUMP or $MELANIA meme coins from their chosen crypto exchanges. The steps for both are identical; however, buying these cryptocurrencies would depend on the mindset of the interested crypto investors.

