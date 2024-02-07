New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 134 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The healthcare provider had posted a net profit of Rs 142 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations, however, increased to Rs 1,680 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 1,560 crore in the year-ago period, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.

"The healthy performance in the hospital business, which contributes around 88 per cent to overall consolidated EBITDA has largely offset the muted performance of the diagnostics business," Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

The company said its brownfield bed expansion plans will continue and is expected to add close to 2,200 beds to its current bed capacity in the next four years.

